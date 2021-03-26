Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

