Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $43.88. Progress Software shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

