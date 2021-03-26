Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Progyny worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 403.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $119,796.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,616 shares of company stock worth $17,672,312. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

