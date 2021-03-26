Project-X (NANOX) One Day Volume Tops $478.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Project-X has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $9,070.00 and $478.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can now be bought for about $115,889.84 or 2.11953497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00811890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

