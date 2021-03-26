ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000.

BATS:EFAD opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

