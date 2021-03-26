ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

