Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $28.52

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $27.93. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 5,813 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

