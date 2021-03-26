Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Prudential Financial worth $323,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

