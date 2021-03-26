Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,187 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of PVH worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PVH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

