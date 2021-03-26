Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 86,073 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

