Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $143.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

