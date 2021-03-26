Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,201 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

NYSE ALK opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

