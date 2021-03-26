Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,273 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of FLIR Systems worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,402,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.