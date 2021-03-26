Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

