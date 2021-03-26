Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Jabil by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 945,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after purchasing an additional 202,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $49.53 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

