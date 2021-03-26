Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 15,790 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of TCF Financial worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

