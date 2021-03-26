Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,546 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $260.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

