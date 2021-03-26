Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,798 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.95 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.