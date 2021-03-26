Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of ITT worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 430,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

