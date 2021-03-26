PUBLISH Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,915.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $7,915.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 340.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.