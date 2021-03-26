pulltherug.finance Market Cap Tops $267,870.84 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for $28.39 or 0.00051455 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $267,870.84 and approximately $11,146.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00059481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00872762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026604 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

