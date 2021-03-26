PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.79

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 50931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

