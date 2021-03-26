PumaPay Trading Down 53.1% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $12.39 million and $742,212.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.00642084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023530 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

