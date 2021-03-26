Pundi X Trading Up 51.9% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $711.62 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00648101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

