Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 140,000 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.53% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,509,000.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.