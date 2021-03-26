Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,458,333 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,458,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.05% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,703,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,345,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

