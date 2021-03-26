Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 27,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Inari Medical worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.03. 6,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,100. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,799,406 shares of company stock valued at $195,699,472.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

