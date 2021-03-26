Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.51% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIST stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,882. The company has a market cap of $187.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

