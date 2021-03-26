Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 185,000 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,951. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NVST stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

