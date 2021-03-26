Pura Vida Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Silk Road Medical worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $656,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

