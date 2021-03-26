Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.14% of TELA Bio worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 58.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 1,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

