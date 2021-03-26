Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 103,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,281. The company has a market cap of $922.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

