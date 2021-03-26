Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 393.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Turning Point Brands worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.45 million, a PE ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

