Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 9.77% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYCC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,940. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

