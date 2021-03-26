Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.37% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

