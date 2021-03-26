Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,809. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

