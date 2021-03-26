Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $8.41 Million Investment in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Codexis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDXS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

