Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $87.31 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

