Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 362,615 Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 362,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFHT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

