Pura Vida Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,220 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. 9,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

