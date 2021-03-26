Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Quanterix worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,183 shares of company stock worth $4,254,692 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 15,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

