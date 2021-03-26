Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Glaukos worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,639. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

