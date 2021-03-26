Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 26,266 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Kura Oncology worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,320,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. 6,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,956. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

