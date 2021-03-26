Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 405,629 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,629 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,187. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

