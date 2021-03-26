Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Silverback Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,899. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

