Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,265,000.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,467. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

