Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 615,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 66,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

