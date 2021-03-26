Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 4.00% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ LSAQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,554. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.