Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 12,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,654. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

