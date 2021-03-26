Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

WAB opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

